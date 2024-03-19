General Motors (NYSE:GM) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

GM opened at $40.82 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

