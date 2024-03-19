General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.43 and last traded at $171.23. 1,139,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,886,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

