Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Genenta Science Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GNTA opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Genenta Science has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.
About Genenta Science
