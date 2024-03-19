Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Genenta Science Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTA opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Genenta Science has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

