G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

