Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
