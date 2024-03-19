Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,219,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,104. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

