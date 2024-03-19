Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.09 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

