Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 910,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. 6,945,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,683,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

