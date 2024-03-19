Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE FBRT opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 83.74, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FBRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
