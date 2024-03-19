Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FBRT opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 83.74, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.