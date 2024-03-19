Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,410,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 350,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FOX will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after acquiring an additional 102,146 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after buying an additional 686,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after buying an additional 2,279,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FOX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after acquiring an additional 555,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

