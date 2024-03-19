Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in FOX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 22.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FOX by 39.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Trading Up 0.5 %

FOX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. 436,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,110. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. FOX has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

