Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

FORTY stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 473. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter valued at $53,581,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

