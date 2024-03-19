Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,412,826 shares in the company, valued at $32,800,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $269,377. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Forge Global Company Profile

FRGE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,955. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $330.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.60. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Featured Stories

