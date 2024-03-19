Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Down 9.9% in February

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 7,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,441. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flywire

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.