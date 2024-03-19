Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Critical Analysis

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 7.37% 4.11% 0.32% Community Trust Bancorp 23.91% 11.68% 1.39%

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Flushing Financial pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flushing Financial and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Community Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $424.07 million 0.81 $28.66 million $1.05 11.30 Community Trust Bancorp $326.31 million 2.14 $78.00 million $4.35 8.92

Community Trust Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flushing Financial. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Flushing Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Flushing Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. Further, the company operates an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

