Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 754,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at $926,746.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $341.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

