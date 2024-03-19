Flow Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $215.49 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Flow has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00001930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.83 billion and $215.49 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Flow Profile
Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,494,854,696 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.
Buying and Selling Flow
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
