Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,743. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

