Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0838 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE FFC opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
