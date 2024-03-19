Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

