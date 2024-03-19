Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $11.18.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
