Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,164. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $394.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

