First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,576,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

