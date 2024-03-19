First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $293,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 81,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

