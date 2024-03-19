First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,606 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,081,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,051,000 after buying an additional 2,482,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 134,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

