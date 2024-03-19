First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 67.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.43. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $23.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 335.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.