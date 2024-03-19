FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Announces Earnings Results

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $454.03 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 19.17%.

FinVolution Group Trading Down 5.0 %

FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 256,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FinVolution Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

