FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 964,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 1,068,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.8 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Trading Up 8.0 %
OTCMKTS CBAOF opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Terrafina
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.