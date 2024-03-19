FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 964,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 1,068,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.8 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Trading Up 8.0 %

OTCMKTS CBAOF opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

