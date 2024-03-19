FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 980,200 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 1,073,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,802.0 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
Shares of DBMBF stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
