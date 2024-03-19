FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 980,200 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 1,073,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,802.0 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

Shares of DBMBF stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

