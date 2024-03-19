FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW) Short Interest Up 9.4% in February

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

FGI Industries stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.