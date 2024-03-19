FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW) Short Interest Up 9.4% in February

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
FGI Industries Stock Performance
FGI Industries stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
FGI Industries Company Profile
