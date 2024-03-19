FGI Industries (FGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

FGI stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. FGI Industries has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

