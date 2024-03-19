Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Position Cut by City State Bank

City State Bank reduced its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FHI

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.