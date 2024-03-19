Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

