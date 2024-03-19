FantasyGold Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $27,733.01 and approximately $0.94 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00020223 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

