Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FANH opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $267.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fanhua by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Fanhua by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

