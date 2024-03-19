Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Up 6.5%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 11.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

