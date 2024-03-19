Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 1,209 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 74,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

JPIB opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $360.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.