Falcon Wealth Planning Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

