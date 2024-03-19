Falcon Wealth Planning Has $365,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Intel were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 445,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $42.80. 16,792,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,825,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 109.59, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.