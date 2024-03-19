Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

