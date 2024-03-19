EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading 4.7% Higher

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.30. 224,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,070,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 22,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $484,151.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,989,582 shares of company stock valued at $39,080,886 over the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Stories

