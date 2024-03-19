Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 5.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $113.24. 3,950,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,754,699. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

