ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

ExlService Stock Up 3.1 %

EXLS traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 210,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,371. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

