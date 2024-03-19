Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43), Yahoo Finance reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 81.62% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Exagen updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exagen Price Performance

Shares of XGN stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Exagen has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

