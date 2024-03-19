Exact Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,713 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 3,059 call options.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. 511,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,992 shares of company stock worth $4,096,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

