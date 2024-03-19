EverCommerce’s (EVCM) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

EverCommerce Stock Up 3.9 %

EVCM stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. Analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 22,412 shares of company stock worth $220,221 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.