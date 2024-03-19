Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up to $66.07

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.07, but opened at $68.49. Etsy shares last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 1,802,804 shares traded.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Etsy Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

