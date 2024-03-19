Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Essentra Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of ESNT opened at GBX 164.20 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.76. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.50 ($2.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £471.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,320.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.74.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

