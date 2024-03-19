Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Essentra Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of ESNT opened at GBX 164.20 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.76. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.50 ($2.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £471.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,320.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.74.
About Essentra
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.