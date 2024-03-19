Ergo 1-Day Volume Tops $579,143.71 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. Ergo has a market cap of $138.81 million and approximately $579,143.71 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00002861 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,490.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.50 or 0.00577943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00124914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00209857 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00116298 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000564 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,093,382 coins and its circulating supply is 74,094,162 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

