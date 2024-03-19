Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETRN

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.