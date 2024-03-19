Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Up 6.7% in February

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 13,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 624,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,168 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.6% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,855,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 389,521 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after buying an additional 262,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

